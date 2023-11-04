Olivia Rodrigo Reflects on Her Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony Performance with Sheryl Crow

Olivia Rodrigo is reflecting on her special night at the 2023 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, which took place in Brooklyn.

The 20-year-old “Vampire” singer helped honor inductee Sheryl Crow, joining Sheryl to perform one of the 61-year-old’s biggest hits, “If It Makes You Happy.”

Olivia and Sheryl were all smiles on the Barclays Center stage as they both played guitar and belted the song together.

Now, the former Disney star is sharing her thoughts on the night alongside some sweet photos and a video clip.

Keep reading to find out more…

In a Saturday (November 4) Instagram post, Olivia shared photos of herself and Sheryl posing on the red carpet and performing together. She also included a beautiful solo shot and a clip of Sheryl performing her song “Strong Enough” with Stevie Nicks.

“What an unbelievable honor it was to watch @sherylcrow get inducted into @rockhall last night!” Olivia wrote in her caption. “If it makes you happy is one of the best songs ever written and I feel so lucky to have been able to sing it with her to celebrate❤️❤️❤️.”

Sheryl recently revealed how she asked Olivia to join her for the touching duet.