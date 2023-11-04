Reese Witherspoon Dating History - Full List of Famous Ex-Husbands & Ex-Boyfriends Revealed

Reese Witherspoon is officially single again.

On August 2, it was revealed that the 47-year-old Oscar-winning actress and Jim Toth had finalized their divorce after 12 years of marriage. They first announced their split in March 2023.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Reese Witherspoon

Following the finalization of her divorce, we are taking a look back at the famous stars Reese has dated over the years, and she has been in some very high-profile relationships!

Click through the slideshow to see all of the famous men Reese Witherspoon has dated over the years…