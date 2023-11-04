'RHOC' Star Shannon Beador Makes First Public Appearance Since DUI & Hit-And-Run Sentence

Shannon Beador is making her first public appearance following her sentence for a DUI and hit-and-run charges.

In September, the 59-year-old Real Housewives of Orange County star was arrested after reportedly crashing into a home in Newport Beach, Calif.

Shannon alluded to the matter in an October 17 Instagram post, though said that she was “not in the position to comment” at the time.

On Friday, Shannon appeared onstage at BravoCon 2023 and addressed her recent arrest, for which she was sentenced to three years of informal probation and ordered to pay various fines, complete 40 hours of community service, and finish a nine-month alcohol program.

“It’s been a tough six weeks but I will tell you that I made a terrible mistake and — I don’t want to cry. I’m incredibly grateful that I didn’t hurt anyone,” she began, per People.

Shannon then shared that she has been seeking help since the incident.

“I, on my own, just completed a 28-day behavioral wellness program with an alcohol component and I have been able to focus on elements of my life that were unhealthy and toxic and I believe that today, I’m going in a good and positive direction,” she said.

Shannon thanked fans for their support and mentioned that she took “inventory of my life” after realizing that she was “absolutely” drinking too much.

