Selena Gomez & Gigi Hadid Join Taylor Swift & Sophie Turner's Star-Studded Girls Night Out (More Photos!)

Taylor Swift and Sophie Turner‘s girls night out in New York City is even more star-studded than we initially thought!

The pop star and Game of Thrones actress were spotted grabbing a bite to eat at Bond St Sushi on Saturday night (November 4) with three Kansas City Chiefs WAGs, including Brittany Mahomes.

New photos show that Gigi Hadid and Selena Gomez were also in attendance.

Gigi looked chic in an oversized black shirt dress, which she paired with knee-high black boots and a matching bag. She pulled her hair back and wore double hoop earrings in both ears.

Selena opted for a tan jacket and matching outfit, which she finished off with black shoes.

The outing comes only a few days after Selena announced that she was deleting Instagram for a while.

Taylor‘s fun night on the town comes as Travis Kelce and the rest of the Kansas City Chiefs are abroad in Germany for a NFL game. She was just spotted out with another famous musician and one of her model friends stopped by her apartment for a hang.

Speaking of Travis, he just updated fans on where they are with their relationship and had a quick response when he was asked if he loved his superstar girlfriend.

Scroll through all of the new photos of Selena Gomez and Gigi Hadid with Taylor Swift and Sophie Turner in the gallery…