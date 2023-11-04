Top Stories
Taylor Swift &amp; Sophie Turner Get Dinner with 3 Chiefs WAGs, Including Brittany Mahomes! (Photos)

Taylor Swift & Sophie Turner Get Dinner with 3 Chiefs WAGs, Including Brittany Mahomes! (Photos)

Travis Barker Revealed the Meaning of His &amp; Kourtney Kardashian's Baby's Name Back in July

Travis Barker Revealed the Meaning of His & Kourtney Kardashian's Baby's Name Back in July

BravoCon 2023 Recap: 10 Biggest Moments (So Far!) You Missed If You Didn't Attend!

BravoCon 2023 Recap: 10 Biggest Moments (So Far!) You Missed If You Didn't Attend!

7 Biggest Stories of the Week (From Matthew Perry's Shocking Death to Kourtney Kardashian's Baby News)

7 Biggest Stories of the Week (From Matthew Perry's Shocking Death to Kourtney Kardashian's Baby News)

Sat, 04 November 2023 at 8:42 pm

Selena Gomez & Gigi Hadid Join Taylor Swift & Sophie Turner's Star-Studded Girls Night Out (More Photos!)

Selena Gomez & Gigi Hadid Join Taylor Swift & Sophie Turner's Star-Studded Girls Night Out (More Photos!)

Taylor Swift and Sophie Turner‘s girls night out in New York City is even more star-studded than we initially thought!

The pop star and Game of Thrones actress were spotted grabbing a bite to eat at Bond St Sushi on Saturday night (November 4) with three Kansas City Chiefs WAGs, including Brittany Mahomes.

New photos show that Gigi Hadid and Selena Gomez were also in attendance.

Keep reading to find out more…

Gigi looked chic in an oversized black shirt dress, which she paired with knee-high black boots and a matching bag. She pulled her hair back and wore double hoop earrings in both ears.

Selena opted for a tan jacket and matching outfit, which she finished off with black shoes.

The outing comes only a few days after Selena announced that she was deleting Instagram for a while.

Taylor‘s fun night on the town comes as Travis Kelce and the rest of the Kansas City Chiefs are abroad in Germany for a NFL game. She was just spotted out with another famous musician and one of her model friends stopped by her apartment for a hang.

Speaking of Travis, he just updated fans on where they are with their relationship and had a quick response when he was asked if he loved his superstar girlfriend.

Scroll through all of the new photos of Selena Gomez and Gigi Hadid with Taylor Swift and Sophie Turner in the gallery…
Just Jared on Facebook
gigi hadid selena gomez join taylor swift sophie 01
gigi hadid selena gomez join taylor swift sophie 02
gigi hadid selena gomez join taylor swift sophie 03
gigi hadid selena gomez join taylor swift sophie 04
gigi hadid selena gomez join taylor swift sophie 05
gigi hadid selena gomez join taylor swift sophie 06
gigi hadid selena gomez join taylor swift sophie 07
gigi hadid selena gomez join taylor swift sophie 08
gigi hadid selena gomez join taylor swift sophie 09
gigi hadid selena gomez join taylor swift sophie 10
gigi hadid selena gomez join taylor swift sophie 11
gigi hadid selena gomez join taylor swift sophie 12
gigi hadid selena gomez join taylor swift sophie 13
gigi hadid selena gomez join taylor swift sophie 14
gigi hadid selena gomez join taylor swift sophie 15
gigi hadid selena gomez join taylor swift sophie 16

Credit: JosiahW; Photos: Backgrid
Posted to: brittany mahomes, Gigi Hadid, Selena Gomez, Sophie Turner, Taylor Swift

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images
  • Chris Olsen makes his red carpet debut with his new boyfriend - Just Jared Jr
  • Billie Eilish is showing off her massive back tattoo - Just Jared Jr
  • Watch Sabrina Carpenter's new music video - Just Jared Jr
  • There was a mini Good Luck Charlie reunion - Just Jared Jr