The Richest 'Selling Sunset' Cast Members Ranked from Lowest to Highest (& the Wealthiest Has a Net Worth of $50 Million!)

Selling Sunset is back!

All 11 episodes of season seven of the hit reality show were released on Netflix on Friday (November 3).

Set in the world of LA’s high-end real estate, Selling Sunset follows the city’s most successful realtors who all work under the same roof at The Oppenheim Group, the #1 agency in the Hollywood Hills and the Sunset Strip. They work hard and play harder, as they compete with the cutthroat LA market… and each other.

Now that the show is back, we’ve compiled the estimated net worths of Selling Sunset cast members and ranked them from lowest to highest. Can you guess which cast member is worth the most?!

Click through the slideshow to see the Selling Sunset cast’s net worths…