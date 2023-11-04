Tom Sandoval Claims Ariana Madix 'Ripped Off' His Lightning Bolt Necklace

Tom Sandoval is revealing what happened to that famous lightning bolt necklace!

If you didn’t know, the Vanderpump Rules star had been dating his costar Ariana Madix for nine years when it came to light that he was cheating on her with her close friend, Raquel (Rachel) Leviss.

During all of Season 10, Tom had been wearing a lightning bolt necklace. There was a scene in the show where Raquel bought her own matching one for $800 – a pretty bold on-camera move.

Now, Tom is sharing what happened to his necklace.

On Friday (November 3), the reality star attended BravoCon 2023, wearing a lightning bolt earring. While chatting with E!, he opened up about his similar necklace.

“That necklace is gone,” Tom said. “I have a different lightning bolt necklace. It’s white gold versus yellow gold.”

When asked about what happened to the original piece of jewelry, Tom replied, “Uh…it got ripped off my neck…Ariana ripped it off my neck.”

During a panel at the event, Tom was actually booed by lots of fans after he began speaking.