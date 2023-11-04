Travis Barker Revealed the Meaning of His & Kourtney Kardashian's Baby's Name Back in July

Travis Barker explained his and Kourtney Kardashian‘s new baby’s name last summer!

The 47-year-old Blink-182 drummer and the 44-year-old Kardashians star welcomed their baby boy, Rocky Thirteen, on Saturday (November 4).

Travis actually let the name slip during an interview in July and shared the meaning behind it.

Keep reading to find out what he said…

When asked about baby names, he said, “I like Rocky Thirteen,” to which the interviewer bluntly replied, “That’s so bad!”

“That’s the name that’s been going through my head lately,” the musician said.

The interviewer exclaimed, “Even he knows it’s bad!”

“It is bad,” Travis admitted. He explained, “Rocky George played guitar for Suicidal Tendencies, and 13 is just the greatest number of all time.” He added that Rocky is “the greatest boxing movie of all time.”

