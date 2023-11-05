Top Stories
3 Contestants Eliminated From 'The Debut: Dream Academy,' 10 Remain!

3 Contestants Eliminated From 'The Debut: Dream Academy,' 10 Remain!

Three more contestants have been eliminated from The Debut: Dream Academy!

HYBE x Geffen Records announced the next three contestants eliminated from the global girl group audition program on Sunday (November 5).

The elimination comes after the show’s third mission, where the focus was to demonstrate artistry while executing various musical concepts.

The remaining 13 contestants were split into three groups. one group performed Demi Lovato’s “Confident”, one performed The Pussycat Dolls’ “Buttons”, and one group performed Spice Girls’ “Wannabe.”

The third elimination followed the Mission #3 performance videos, resulting in the top 10 contestants who will participate in the November 17 live finale event.

The show began with 20 contestants from around the world competing for a spot in the first-ever HYBE x Geffen Records global girl group, marking the first time a major U.S. record label and a K-pop entertainment leader have combined their powers to form a group.

This one-of-a-kind girl group will be the subject of an upcoming untitled Netflix documentary series, directed by Nadia Hallgren.

Find out who was eliminated from the show, and who the Top 10 are…

