Are Ariana Madix & Tom Sandoval Still Living Together? Update Revealed at BravoCon

We have an update on the status of Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval‘s living situation!

The Vanderpump Rules stars bought their first house together back in 2019 and following Scandoval, she revealed that they were still living together in that house, but in separate rooms.

This weekend at BravoCon, Tom was asked if they were still living together after breaking up back in early March, and he revealed whether they were or not.

“No,” he told Extra, adding, “we are currently not.”

After being pressed about more of an update, he simply teased, “You gotta wait and see,” hinting that we’ll find out more on the upcoming season of Vanderpump Rules.

Speaking of, a teaser for season 11 was revealed at BravoCon, along with the January 2024 premiere date.

Back in May, Ariana was seen carrying boxes out of their house and it was assumed that she was moving out. However, the next day she confirmed that it was staged, and it was later revealed that it was part of an ad she was filming for SoFi.

After filming on the new season began, it was revealed that Ariana refused to film scenes with Tom, despite living together. She also has previously shared that they would only communicate through assistants or other people.