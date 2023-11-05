Ariana Madix Reveals the Rude Thing Tom Sandoval Allegedly Called Her During 'Vanderpump Rules' Reunion at BravoCon 2023

Ariana Madix is revealing new details about the demise of her relationship with ex Tom Sandoval.

The 38-year-ol Vanderpump Rules star revealed at Bravocon 2023 in Las Vegas over the weekend that her 40-year-old co-star and ex allegedly said something rude to her during an awkward reunion at the event.

“He came on this press line and called me ‘stank face’ right after,” Ariana told E! News, adding “so I don’t think he was planning to [give me an apology].”

Co-star Katie Maloney came to Ariana‘s defense, saying: “That man wouldn’t know an apology if it slapped him across the face. He just isn’t capable.”

Ariana admitted during a panel at the event that she hasn’t received a genuine apology from Tom after they ended their nine-year romance following his and Rachel “Raquel” Leviss‘ cheating scandal.

“I would have done things differently. I can’t change what happened. I’d rather stand here and face it. I don’t know what you do,” Tom said.

