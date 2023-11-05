Top Stories
Taylor Swift &amp; Sophie Turner Get Dinner with 3 Chiefs WAGs, Including Brittany Mahomes! (Photos)

Taylor Swift & Sophie Turner Get Dinner with 3 Chiefs WAGs, Including Brittany Mahomes! (Photos)

Travis Barker Revealed the Meaning of His &amp; Kourtney Kardashian's Baby's Name Back in July

Travis Barker Revealed the Meaning of His & Kourtney Kardashian's Baby's Name Back in July

BravoCon 2023 Recap: 10 Biggest Moments (So Far!) You Missed If You Didn't Attend!

BravoCon 2023 Recap: 10 Biggest Moments (So Far!) You Missed If You Didn't Attend!

7 Biggest Stories of the Week (From Matthew Perry's Shocking Death to Kourtney Kardashian's Baby News)

7 Biggest Stories of the Week (From Matthew Perry's Shocking Death to Kourtney Kardashian's Baby News)

Sun, 05 November 2023 at 12:30 am

Harry Styles Was In the Running for 7 Roles That Went to Other Stars (& 2 of Them Went to the Same Actor)

Continue Here »

Harry Styles Was In the Running for 7 Roles That Went to Other Stars (& 2 of Them Went to the Same Actor)

Harry Styles made his big screen debut as a in 2017′s Dunkirk and has pursued a career as a movie star alongside his music ever since.

He was introduced to the Marvel Cinematic Universe and led two acclaimed films in 2022 alone. Like any other actor, though, the 29-year-old “Adore You” singer has been in the running for some major roles that he did not end up landing.

Some of those he was only considered at early phases in the casting projects. Others he auditioned for before someone else was cast. Harry even passed on a couple of projects for various reasons!

We gathered together everything we know about the roles that Harry was considered for. The list even includes one of Harvey Weinstein‘s last releases. Interestingly, in two other situations, he competed with one actor who beat him out for two roles.

Scroll through the slideshow to see all of the movies that Harry Styles could have starred in…

Continue Here »

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Casting, EG, evergreen, Extended, Harry Styles, Movies, Slideshow

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images
  • Chris Olsen makes his red carpet debut with his new boyfriend - Just Jared Jr
  • Billie Eilish is showing off her massive back tattoo - Just Jared Jr
  • Watch Sabrina Carpenter's new music video - Just Jared Jr
  • There was a mini Good Luck Charlie reunion - Just Jared Jr