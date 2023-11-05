Jeremy Allen White Pays Visit to Farmers Market in Studio City

Jeremy Allen White is stepping out for the day.

The 43-year-old actor, best known for his roles in The Bear and Shameless, headed to a local farmers market to pick up a few things on Sunday afternoon (November 5) in Studio City, Calif.

For his outing, Jeremy wore an unbuttoned orange shirt over a white tank shirt paired with jeans and a tan baseball hat.

Last weekend, Jeremy and Rosalia sparked dating rumors after they were seen shopping together several days after they were also seen stepping out for dinner.

Jeremy will next be starring alongside Zac Efron and Lily James in the upcoming movie The Iron Claw, which hits theaters on December 22. Watch the trailer here!