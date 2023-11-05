Kim Kardashian Channels Marilyn Monroe in Stunning Pink Gown at LACMA Art+Film Gala

Kim Kardashian brought us yet another incredible red carpet moment with her appearance at the 2023 LACMA Art+Film Gala.

The 43-year-old reality star and media mogul channeled the iconic Marilyn Monroe in a pink gown at the event on Saturday (November 4) at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art in Los Angeles.

It looks like Kim was emulating the pink dress that Marilyn wore in Gentlemen Prefer Blondes, though she opted for black gloves instead of the matching pink ones. This obviously isn’t the first time that Kim has channeled the late iconic movie star after she previously wore her dress at the Met Gala.

At the event, Gucci introduced Gucci Ancora Notte, the first eveningwear collection designed by Sabato De Sarno, worn by top models inside the gala.

FYI: Kim is wearing Balenciaga Couture, and diamonds by Lorraine Schwartz.

Browse through the gallery for 40+ photos of Kim Kardashian at the gala…