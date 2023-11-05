Martin Scorsese Responds to Critics of Brendan Fraser's 'Killers of the Flower Moon' Performance

Brendan Fraser‘s first role since winning Best Actor at the 2023 Academy Awards has been met with mixed reviews. Director Martin Scorsese doesn’t see eye-to-eye with his critics, though.

The 54-year-old actor appears in Martin‘s star-studded new movie Killers of the Flower Moon.

Some feel his approach to the role wasn’t up the par. At a recent press conference, Martin responded.

“We thought he’d be great for the lawyer and I admired his work over the years,” he said, via LAD Bible. “He actually came in for I think a couple of weeks on the picture, particularly when it was in our later shoot. We had a really good time working together, particularly with Leo [DiCaprio]. Particularly in the scene where he says, ‘They’re putting a noose around your neck, he’s saving you dumb boy.’”

Martin continued, recalling, “Really for us, when we heard that… he brought the whole scene down on Leo. It was perfect.”

“And he had that girth. He’s big in the frame at that time. He’s a wonderful actor and he was just great to work with,” the director added.

Brendan opened up about selecting roles as an Oscar-winner earlier this year.