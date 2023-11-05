Pete Davidson Berates Fan Mid-Performance, Kicks Them Out for Violating No-Phone Rule

Pete Davidson is serious about his show’s rules.

The 29-year-old Saturday Night Live alum performed at City Winery Thursday night (November 2) and called out an audience member in the middle of his performance to have him escorted out, a rep for City Winery confirmed to Page Six.

“There was a couple in attendance who brought three phones into the venue which was confirmed when they were escorted out by security and had all content removed,” the rep explained.

Pete said “f-ck you” to the fan, and claimed that he “pays $10,000 to lock up [phones]” before he continued his planned set, Us Weekly reported.

He didn’t address the interruption for the remainder of his performance.

“It’s unfortunate one bad seed disrupted Pete’s performance. Our staff takes pride in providing a great atmosphere for all of our performers and attendees,” the rep continued to share.

During his set, he spoke of personal life issues, from his struggle with addiction to his attempts to set up his mom, Amy, with a nice “suitor,” according to Us Weekly.

