'Real Housewives of Potomac' Star Gizelle Bryant Talks Jason Cameron Relationship: 'I'm Really Happy'

Gizelle Bryant opened up about her relationship with Jason Cameron!

The 53-year-old The Real Housewives of Potomac star and the 37-year-old Winter House star met in passing at BravoCon in 2022 and have been together for nearly a year now.

While the two were spotted at the event in Las Vegas this year, Gizelle recently gushed about having him in her life.

“We’re the same, we’re great,” she told People. “We’re still dating, still having fun. It’s just casual and fun and easy. I’m super happy.”

“He is a breath of fresh air in my life,” Gizelle added. “I feel like he’s a great confidant and just somebody that I know I can trust and I can tell things to and it’s going to stay right there. I love the fact that he’s in my life.”

While she loves having him in her life, they’re not saying the L word just yet.

“I said I love that he’s in my life — take it easy, now, take it easy,” she shared. “No, we don’t use the L word. We’re not using that word. But I feel like I’m very happy. I’m just happy with where things are. No pressure, no stress.”

Meanwhile, at BravoCon 2023, Jason said, “We have a special connection, and we make the most of the time we’re together.”

If you didn’t know, Gizelle and Jason were set up by their co-stars, RHOP‘s Ashley Darby and Winter House‘s Luke Gulbranson, who previously dated.

You can actually catch Gizelle in the season eight premiere of The Real Housewives of Potomac TONIGHT (November 5) on Bravo, and next day on Peacock.