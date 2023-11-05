Rihanna Joins Boyfriend A$AP Rocky for Late-Night Dinner After He Attends LACMA Art + Film Gala 2023

Top Stories
Sun, 05 November 2023 at 8:59 pm

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are enjoying a late night out.

The couple and parents of two, both 35, made their way back to the ride after dinner at Wally’s Beverly Hills restaurant on Saturday night (November 4) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

For their night out, Rihanna went glam in a tiger-print fur coat over a coordinating dress paired with sunglasses while Rocky looked sharp in a black tux.

Earlier in the night, Rocky joined tons of other A-list stars at the 2023 LACMA Art + Film Gala and he was featured on our list of the Best Dressed celebs at the event.

Back in September, Rihanna, Rocky, and their sons RZA Athelston and Riot Rose posed for an updated family portrait!
Photos: Backgrid USA
Posted to: ASAP Rocky, Rihanna

