Inside Photos from LACMA Art+Film Gala 2023: 70+ Pics of Celebs Partying The Night Away!

'Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds &amp; Snakes' First Reviews Are In - Find Out What Critics &amp; Fans Are Saying!

Every Celebrity Running the New York City Marathon 2023 - See Which Stars Are Competing!

The 25 Best Dressed Stars at LACMA Art + Film Gala 2023

Sun, 05 November 2023 at 5:42 pm

Ryan Reynolds Reacts to His Wrexham AFC Team Losing Roughly $12 Million

Ryan Reynolds is addressing some losses.

During the Season 2 premiere of the 47-year-old Deadpool star’s Hulu series Welcome to Wrexham, Ryan and Rob McElhenney are informed that the English Football League team they co-own, Wrexham AFC, lost “loads” of money since they took control of the team in 2021.

The club’s executive director, Humphrey Ker, reveals the news during a meeting with the co-owners.

“Quantify loads for us,” Ryan pressed, via ET.

Wrexham’s Advisor to the Board Shaun Harvey then says they’ve lost approximately £10 million, which is roughly $12 million.

“I’m gonna throw up,” Ryan says in the episode.

But according to the club’s advisor, “the value that’s coming from the global appeal we’ve been able to create is going to offset those additional costs that we’ve created.”

He added that “the biggest thing that’s going to change on promotion…people can see the value of Welcome to Wrexham,” via People.

He added that “that’s when the additional sponsorship revenue can be generated.”

Photos: Getty
