Scheana Shay Has a Surprising Update About Where Things Stand With Tom Sandoval Now at BravoCon 2023

Scheana Shay is speaking out about her relationship with her co-star, Tom Sandoval, post-Scandoval.

The 38-year-old Vanderpump Rules star addressed the status of their friendship during her appearance at 2023 BravoCon in Las Vegas over the weekend.

During the Social Media Butterflies panel, Scheana admitted she was hanging out in Tom’s room after the first day of the fan convention in Las Vegas.

Keep reading to find out more…

“Last night, there were a lot of us who, after the bar closed, we continued the party in his room,” she said in response to a fan’s question about the hangout, via People.

“It’s an after party, I don’t say no to an after party.”

It was revealed during the Battle of the Sexes panel earlier in the day that she had been partying in Tom‘s room Friday night, though co-star James Kennedy mistakenly thought it was Lala Kent and called her out for it on stage.

“Me hanging out with someone’s suite? Have you met me? I was in bed by 11,” Lala said.

Ariana Madix then interjected and said: “I don’t think that was Lala, I heard that was someone else.”

“I’m just saying, if the girls are so tight…” James said as Ariana confirmed it was Scheana.

“Scheana‘s not even up here. I wasn’t hanging out with Tom Sandoval. Stay in your f—ing lane!” Lala then told James, later adding, “I’m not going to let you tell this whole room that I was kicking it in Sandoval’s room last night. The lies, the lies, the lies!”

Scheana previously opened up on her Scheananigans podcast about how her friendship with Tom had changed after news broke of the Scandoval.

“I never thought he was a bad guy. He was one of my best friends for almost 15 years. He was the only person who had my back on this show, who fought for me whenever something was unfair and he was the person there in my corner,” she said.

“I have personally really struggled with all this because I’m like, ‘Yes, you did a really bad thing. But you weren’t a bad friend to me. But then what you have done has affected me, so it’s just changed the entire dynamic of our group.”

There’s also a status update about Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval living together.