Sofia Vergara & Dr. Justin Saliman Continue to Spark Dating Rumors on Another Dinner Date
Sofia Vergara and Dr. Justin Saliman are enjoying another night out together!
The 51-year-old Modern Family actress and the orthopedic surgeon made their way out of Italian restaurant Giorgio Baldi after a dinner date on Saturday night (November 4) in Santa Monica, Calif.
PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Sofia Vergara
For their night, Sofia wore a black corset-top with leopard-print pants while Justin wore a black overcoat with a gray sweater and black jeans.
After dinner, Justin hopped into the drivers seat with Sofia beside him as they drove off.
Last week, Sofia was spotted on a dinner date with Justin following her split from husband Joe Manganiello earlier this year. He has also seemingly moved on with someone new.
Then just a few days ago, Sofia and Justin were seen hanging out with a few famous friends.