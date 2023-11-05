Sofia Vergara & Dr. Justin Saliman Continue to Spark Dating Rumors on Another Dinner Date

Sofia Vergara and Dr. Justin Saliman are enjoying another night out together!

The 51-year-old Modern Family actress and the orthopedic surgeon made their way out of Italian restaurant Giorgio Baldi after a dinner date on Saturday night (November 4) in Santa Monica, Calif.

For their night, Sofia wore a black corset-top with leopard-print pants while Justin wore a black overcoat with a gray sweater and black jeans.

After dinner, Justin hopped into the drivers seat with Sofia beside him as they drove off.

Last week, Sofia was spotted on a dinner date with Justin following her split from husband Joe Manganiello earlier this year. He has also seemingly moved on with someone new.

Then just a few days ago, Sofia and Justin were seen hanging out with a few famous friends.