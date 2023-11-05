Top Stories
Inside Photos from LACMA Art+Film Gala 2023: 70+ Pics of Celebs Partying The Night Away!

Inside Photos from LACMA Art+Film Gala 2023: 70+ Pics of Celebs Partying The Night Away!

'Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds &amp; Snakes' First Reviews Are In - Find Out What Critics &amp; Fans Are Saying!

'Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes' First Reviews Are In - Find Out What Critics & Fans Are Saying!

Every Celebrity Running the New York City Marathon 2023 - See Which Stars Are Competing!

Every Celebrity Running the New York City Marathon 2023 - See Which Stars Are Competing!

The 25 Best Dressed Stars at LACMA Art + Film Gala 2023

The 25 Best Dressed Stars at LACMA Art + Film Gala 2023

Sun, 05 November 2023 at 6:30 pm

Summer House's Carl Radke Talks Possibility of Reconciling with Ex Lindsay Hubbard

Summer House's Carl Radke Talks Possibility of Reconciling with Ex Lindsay Hubbard

Carl Radke and Lindsay Hubbard reunited publicly for the first time at BravoCon this weekend in Las Vegas!

The former couple and Summer House co-stars were engaged for a year and set to tie the knot this month, but he broke off the engagement and ended their relationship.

There has been some drama surrounding their split, in true Bravo fashion, and at the fan convention, Carl dished on the possibility of the two reconciling a relationship. They were of course friends for several years before dating.

Keep reading to find out more…

“I think right now, I don’t know if that’s going to be a possibility,” Carl said, according to People. “I hope that in the future there could be some kind of civil relationship. For the time being, we’re going to go heal separately and see what happens.”

Also at BravoCon, Carl said that he and Lindsay had a rough summer, but she’s disputing those claims!

“We had a really rough summer and I think people will see that,” he told People on Friday (November 3). “But it just shows the gravity of the situation when I really deep down felt like I needed to have a conversation with her about where we were at in our relationship and moving forward with the wedding.”

“OK, listen, I don’t like this narrative that we fought all summer. We did not fight all summer — at all,” Lindsay told Us Weekly the next day. “That’s why it was an ultimate blindsiding, because we had a couple of arguments in the beginning. Normal couples [have] arguments.”

“It was like, ‘What is happening right now?’ So, this whole idea that it was like we had a rough summer [is wrong]. This was the best summer,” she added. “It was the most fun summer in the last couple of years of Summer House. Even Kyle [Cooke] agrees! Everyone agrees with that. All the girls, everyone. I don’t like this narrative that this was a rough summer, because it was not.”

If you missed it, Lindsay recently said in an interview that Carl called up producers and manipulated a sit down to break up with her on camera.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Carl Radke, Lindsay Hubbard, Summer House

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images
  • Chris Olsen makes his red carpet debut with his new boyfriend - Just Jared Jr
  • Billie Eilish is showing off her massive back tattoo - Just Jared Jr
  • Watch Sabrina Carpenter's new music video - Just Jared Jr
  • There was a mini Good Luck Charlie reunion - Just Jared Jr