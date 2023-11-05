Summer House's Carl Radke Talks Possibility of Reconciling with Ex Lindsay Hubbard

Carl Radke and Lindsay Hubbard reunited publicly for the first time at BravoCon this weekend in Las Vegas!

The former couple and Summer House co-stars were engaged for a year and set to tie the knot this month, but he broke off the engagement and ended their relationship.

There has been some drama surrounding their split, in true Bravo fashion, and at the fan convention, Carl dished on the possibility of the two reconciling a relationship. They were of course friends for several years before dating.

“I think right now, I don’t know if that’s going to be a possibility,” Carl said, according to People. “I hope that in the future there could be some kind of civil relationship. For the time being, we’re going to go heal separately and see what happens.”

Also at BravoCon, Carl said that he and Lindsay had a rough summer, but she’s disputing those claims!

“We had a really rough summer and I think people will see that,” he told People on Friday (November 3). “But it just shows the gravity of the situation when I really deep down felt like I needed to have a conversation with her about where we were at in our relationship and moving forward with the wedding.”

“OK, listen, I don’t like this narrative that we fought all summer. We did not fight all summer — at all,” Lindsay told Us Weekly the next day. “That’s why it was an ultimate blindsiding, because we had a couple of arguments in the beginning. Normal couples [have] arguments.”

“It was like, ‘What is happening right now?’ So, this whole idea that it was like we had a rough summer [is wrong]. This was the best summer,” she added. “It was the most fun summer in the last couple of years of Summer House. Even Kyle [Cooke] agrees! Everyone agrees with that. All the girls, everyone. I don’t like this narrative that this was a rough summer, because it was not.”

If you missed it, Lindsay recently said in an interview that Carl called up producers and manipulated a sit down to break up with her on camera.