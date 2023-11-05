Top Stories
Sun, 05 November 2023 at 7:30 pm

'Superstore' Actor Nico Santos Marries 'Survivor' Contestant Zeke Smith!

Nico Santos and Zeke Smith are married!

The 44-year-old Superstore actor and the 35-year-old two-time Survivor contestant married during a weekend wedding extravaganza at the Parker Hotel in Palm Springs, Calif.

“For us, we’ve been together for almost six years. We own a home together, have a joint bank account. We’re each other’s emergency contacts,” Zeke shared with People ahead of the big day. “By all sorts of usual metrics we are married.”

“But actually having the ceremony, making it legal, it’s about becoming a family,” Zeke continued. “We’re in it forever. Through thick and thin and easy and hard. We’re going to be the person that’s there for the other one.”

When the couple first started planning their wedding, Nico said that they didn’t realize that their celebration would fall during Pride Weekend in Palm Springs.

“It’s a big gay wedding,” Nico shared. “A lot of our guests are queer as well, so we thought let’s just stick to the date and have it during Pride weekend. So it’ll be extra gay…We’re not very serious people, which is why we both work in comedy, so we’re calling it our silly bougie wedding.”

Nico later said, “It’s just really great to finally have met your person who is going to hold your hand and will have your back no matter what.It just makes life a little less scary to chase your dreams and the fear of falling on your face.”

He added, “It just makes everything a little less scary pursuing that because you know that somebody’s got your back and will catch you.”

If you didn’t know, Zeke and Nico have been together for five years after meeting for the first time a the 2018 GLAAD Media Awards. Zeke surprised Nico are proposed on stage during last year’s ceremony.

Congrats to the newlyweds!
Photos: Getty Images
