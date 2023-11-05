Top Stories
Every Celebrity Running the New York City Marathon 2023 - See Which Stars Are Competing!

Every Celebrity Running the New York City Marathon 2023 - See Which Stars Are Competing!

The 25 Best Dressed Stars at LACMA Art + Film Gala 2023

The 25 Best Dressed Stars at LACMA Art + Film Gala 2023

7 Biggest Stories of the Week (From Matthew Perry's Shocking Death to Kourtney Kardashian's Baby News)

7 Biggest Stories of the Week (From Matthew Perry's Shocking Death to Kourtney Kardashian's Baby News)

The Cast of 'Mean Girls' Almost Looked Very Different! See Who Auditioned &amp; What Roles They Wanted

The Cast of 'Mean Girls' Almost Looked Very Different! See Who Auditioned & What Roles They Wanted

Sun, 05 November 2023 at 3:19 pm

Taylor Swift Shatters Records With '1989 (Taylor's Version),' Outsells the Original Album's Release Numbers!

Taylor Swift Shatters Records With '1989 (Taylor's Version),' Outsells the Original Album's Release Numbers!

Taylor Swift’s 1989 (Taylor’s Version) is a massive success.

The latest re-recording from the 33-year-old singer-songwriter debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, Top Album Sales, Vinyl Albums and Top Streaming Albums charts as of Sunday (November 5), moving over 1.6 million units in the U.S. and over 3.5 million globally.

She is now the first artist to score six No. 1 album debuts with over 1 million units sold in history.

1989 (Taylor’s Version) has also notched the biggest first week sales for a re-recorded album ever, and is the first album to debut with 1 million units sold first-week twice, both in 2014 and 2023.

It actually beat the first-week sales of 1989, making it the first Taylor re-recording to out-sell the original album, with over 1.6 million total consumption.

It had the biggest album sales week of 2023, besting the success of Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) as well.She currently has the #1, #2 and #3 top-selling albums of 2023 with 1989 (Taylor’s Version), Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) and Midnights.

She is now the first female artist to score 13 #1 debuts on the Billboard 200, and she has extended her record as the female artist with most weeks at #1 on the Billboard 200. She has tied Drake for most No. 1 albums on the Billboard 200 this century, with 13.

She also just extended the Eras Tour!
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Music, Taylor Swift

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images
  • Chris Olsen makes his red carpet debut with his new boyfriend - Just Jared Jr
  • Billie Eilish is showing off her massive back tattoo - Just Jared Jr
  • Watch Sabrina Carpenter's new music video - Just Jared Jr
  • There was a mini Good Luck Charlie reunion - Just Jared Jr