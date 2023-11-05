Taylor Swift Shatters Records With '1989 (Taylor's Version),' Outsells the Original Album's Release Numbers!

Taylor Swift’s 1989 (Taylor’s Version) is a massive success.

The latest re-recording from the 33-year-old singer-songwriter debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, Top Album Sales, Vinyl Albums and Top Streaming Albums charts as of Sunday (November 5), moving over 1.6 million units in the U.S. and over 3.5 million globally.

She is now the first artist to score six No. 1 album debuts with over 1 million units sold in history.

1989 (Taylor’s Version) has also notched the biggest first week sales for a re-recorded album ever, and is the first album to debut with 1 million units sold first-week twice, both in 2014 and 2023.

It actually beat the first-week sales of 1989, making it the first Taylor re-recording to out-sell the original album, with over 1.6 million total consumption.

It had the biggest album sales week of 2023, besting the success of Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) as well.She currently has the #1, #2 and #3 top-selling albums of 2023 with 1989 (Taylor’s Version), Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) and Midnights.

She is now the first female artist to score 13 #1 debuts on the Billboard 200, and she has extended her record as the female artist with most weeks at #1 on the Billboard 200. She has tied Drake for most No. 1 albums on the Billboard 200 this century, with 13.

She also just extended the Eras Tour!