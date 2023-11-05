Top Stories
7 Biggest Stories of the Week (From Matthew Perry's Shocking Death to Kourtney Kardashian's Baby News)

7 Biggest Stories of the Week (From Matthew Perry's Shocking Death to Kourtney Kardashian's Baby News)

The Cast of 'Mean Girls' Almost Looked Very Different! See Who Auditioned &amp; What Roles They Wanted

The Cast of 'Mean Girls' Almost Looked Very Different! See Who Auditioned & What Roles They Wanted

Taylor Swift &amp; Sophie Turner Get Dinner with 3 Chiefs WAGs, Including Brittany Mahomes! (Photos)

Taylor Swift & Sophie Turner Get Dinner with 3 Chiefs WAGs, Including Brittany Mahomes! (Photos)

Travis Barker Revealed the Meaning of His &amp; Kourtney Kardashian's Baby's Name Back in July

Travis Barker Revealed the Meaning of His & Kourtney Kardashian's Baby's Name Back in July

Sun, 05 November 2023 at 1:40 am

The Cast of 'Mean Girls' Almost Looked Very Different! See Who Auditioned & What Roles They Wanted

Continue Here »

The Cast of 'Mean Girls' Almost Looked Very Different! See Who Auditioned & What Roles They Wanted

Mean Girls remains one of the most iconic teen movies, and that’s partly down to its perfect cast. Can you even imagine what it would have been like if the lineup of talent had been different?

Lindsay Lohan, Rachel McAdams, Amanda Seyfied and Lacey Chabert grounded the cast as the members of The Plastics – teen royalty of North Shore High School.

They were joined in the movie by other talented young actors such as Jonathan Bennett, Daniel Franzese and Lizzy Caplan alongside comedy legends Tina Fey and Amy Poehler.

In 2023, the cast is forever associated with the characters that they played in the movie. However, Mean Girls almost looked very different.

For starters, the three of The Plastics auditioned for other parts in the movie before they were finally cast. Several other actresses were also in the running for parts, and an A-list actor up to play Jonathan‘s character Aaron Samuels.

There was also a rumor linking a Marvel superstar to the movie, that we finally got an answer to years later.

After most of the cast got back together to film a commercial for Walmart, we did some digging to see what the cast might have looked like.

Scroll through the slideshow to see what the cast of Mean Girls could have looked like…

Continue Here »

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Amanda Seyfried, EG, evergreen, Extended, Lacey Chabert, Lindsay Lohan, mean girls, Rachel McAdams, Slideshow

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images
  • Chris Olsen makes his red carpet debut with his new boyfriend - Just Jared Jr
  • Billie Eilish is showing off her massive back tattoo - Just Jared Jr
  • Watch Sabrina Carpenter's new music video - Just Jared Jr
  • There was a mini Good Luck Charlie reunion - Just Jared Jr