The Cast of 'Mean Girls' Almost Looked Very Different! See Who Auditioned & What Roles They Wanted

Mean Girls remains one of the most iconic teen movies, and that’s partly down to its perfect cast. Can you even imagine what it would have been like if the lineup of talent had been different?

Lindsay Lohan, Rachel McAdams, Amanda Seyfied and Lacey Chabert grounded the cast as the members of The Plastics – teen royalty of North Shore High School.

They were joined in the movie by other talented young actors such as Jonathan Bennett, Daniel Franzese and Lizzy Caplan alongside comedy legends Tina Fey and Amy Poehler.

In 2023, the cast is forever associated with the characters that they played in the movie. However, Mean Girls almost looked very different.

For starters, the three of The Plastics auditioned for other parts in the movie before they were finally cast. Several other actresses were also in the running for parts, and an A-list actor up to play Jonathan‘s character Aaron Samuels.

There was also a rumor linking a Marvel superstar to the movie, that we finally got an answer to years later.

