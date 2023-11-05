‘Vanderpump Rules’ Producer Reveals Reason Why Raquel Leviss Should Have Returned for Season 11

Rachel Leviss, formerly known as Raquel, will not be returning for the upcoming 11th season of Vanderpump Rules.

The former reality star opted out of returning to the show following the events of Scandoval, for which she was a major part of.

At a BravoCon panel this weekend, a VPR producer shared why they think Rachel should have actually returned to the show and if they think it was a mistake not to.

See what the produce said inside…

“I don’t want to say it was a mistake because she made the decision that was good for her at that time,” producer Sheonna Mix said, according to People.

“But I do believe that she had more story to tell as you guys all salivated over that last 5 minutes [of the season 10 reunion],” she continued. “Like, there’s more to that. And I think if she would have came back, it would have been more rewarding for her, and she would be able to look at herself better.”

Since Scandoval, Rachel left LA and checked in to a mental health facility in Arizona for months, seeking treatment to focus on her mental well-being, which is a big reason why she didn’t return to the show.

Back in August, Rachel opened up about the affair in a podcast interview with fellow Bravolebrity, Bethenny Frankel.

Recently, Rachel sold a few Scandoval items and raised thousands of dollars for the National Alliance of Mental Illness.

Also coming out of BravoCon, the first teaser for the next season of Vanderpump Rules was revealed, and it was announced season 11 will premiere in January!