Who Is Joe Burrow's Girlfriend? Are They Engaged? Meet Olivia Holzmacher!

Many fans are wondering about the dating life of Cincinnati Bengals star NFL quarterback Joe Burrow.

You may not realize that Joe has a longterm girlfriend named Olivia Holzmacher, who he’s been dating since college!

They began dating when they were both students at Ohio State. Their earliest photo together on social media appears to be from 2017. Joe, now 26, eventually transferred out of Ohio State to become the starting quarterback at Louisiana, while Olivia stayed behind and finished her degree at Ohio State. At Ohio, Olivia studied data analytics and social sciences. The pair appeared to remain long distance during this time.

Eventually, Joe was drafted to the Bengals with the number 1 pick in the draft. Ahead of his 2020 draft, Olivia wrote, “Thankful to be by your side joe and to be a part of the the past three seasons. I’ve had the best experiences and met the best people along the way. So excited for what the future holds.”

Since joining the Bengals, Olivia has regularly been seen at games and she often documents her trips to watch him on her Instagram page.

At this time, Olivia appears to work as a senior process specialist and analyst at Kroger.

Some other fun facts about Olivia: she has Goldendoodle named Beau and it appears she used to be a Green Bay Packers fan (before Joe was drafted by the Bengals, of course!)

As for if they’re engaged…

The rumor started due to a former Bengals star, cornerback Adam “Pacman” Jones, who claimed that Joe got engaged earlier this year.

“I think life is great for Burrow,” Adam said on a recent episode of the Pat McAfee Show. “Just got engaged, too.”

No formal announcement has been made at this time. Stay tuned!