Why Is There No Elvis Presley Music in 'Priscilla'? Answer & Explanation Revealed

If you’ve seen the new film Priscilla, you’ve likely noticed there were no Elvis Presley songs in it, despite him being a big part of the story.

The movie of course is based on Priscilla Presley‘s memoir “Elvis and Me,” where she talks about meeting Elvis, their marriage, and the factors and issues that led to the couple’s divorce.

Randall Poster, the music supervisor on the A24 pic, reveals why they didn’t include any of Elvis‘ music in the film.

“So much of the music that we landed on was born out of Sofia’s instincts, and some songs were particularly important to Priscilla herself that we learned about from the memoir or from Sofia’s conversations that she had with Priscilla,” Randall shared with Variety.

He notes that they did try to get the rights to include Elvis‘ music, but it ultimately did not work out.

“We didn’t know what was going to happen,” he said about trying to get the rights. “The family is in support of the movie, but there’s now an anonymous company that owns these rights, and we knew it was going to be a bit tricky.”

While Randall says the family was supportive, it was previously said that the late singer’s estate was not happy about the film. His late daughter Lisa Marie Presley, who passed away earlier this year, was also not a fan of director Sofia Coppola‘s script.

“At first, we expected to have some of Elvis’ music, but we didn’t get anything,” musician Thomas Mars, who also worked on the soundtrack, shared. “Ultimately, I think it’s better, but it was very stressful for a certain time. Jacob looks incredibly convincing and he’s very handsome, so it’s very easy to realize why [Priscilla] is doing this, but [Elvis was] such a great performer and musician that without his music bringing some of that romanticism to the movie, it was a challenge. … You know, it’s their legacy, it’s their business. So they’re probably very protective.”

