Every Celebrity Running the New York City Marathon 2023 - See Which Stars Are Competing!

The 25 Best Dressed Stars at LACMA Art + Film Gala 2023

7 Biggest Stories of the Week (From Matthew Perry's Shocking Death to Kourtney Kardashian's Baby News)

The Cast of 'Mean Girls' Almost Looked Very Different! See Who Auditioned & What Roles They Wanted

Sun, 05 November 2023 at 11:15 am

Will Reeve Addresses Being Compared to His Dad Christopher Reeve

Will Reeve Addresses Being Compared to His Dad Christopher Reeve

Will Reeve is opening up about his resemblance to his dad, the late Superman star Christopher Reeve.

The 31-year-old ABC News correspondent, who is the youngest child of Christopher and Dana Reeve, opened up about the physical similarities at the “An Eve with Reeve” benefit for the Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation, via People.

Will said that he’s “very fortunate to have the life that I do.”

Keep reading to find out more…

“And I think that if the public might find a little interest in, ‘Oh, he his looks like his famous dad,’ that’s great. That means they’re talking about my family in a positive light and remembering our dad and our mom and our family in a way that honors them.”

“I always take that as a compliment,” he continued.

“I think that I had two beautiful parents, inside and out, and if I bear any resemblance to them physically, or temperamentally, or in my values, then I take that as a compliment every day.”

The annual gala took place at The Glasshouse in New York City.

Christopher died in 2004, nine years after an equestrian injury left him paralyzed from the neck down. Will remembered his father’s legacy in an emotional speech a few years ago as well.
Photos: Getty
