Mon, 06 November 2023 at 1:05 am

Stars That Left Hollywood for Normal Jobs (One Actor Became a Police Officer After Playing One on TV!)

Stars That Left Hollywood for Normal Jobs (One Actor Became a Police Officer After Playing One on TV!)

Despite successful careers, several stars have left Hollywood behind for normal jobs.

Over the years, stars including Frankie Muniz, Jennifer Stone, and Kal Penn said goodbye to the acting careers in Hollywood and pursued jobs in different fields.

We’re now taking a look at 15 stars that left Hollywood for normal jobs – and one star even became a police officer after playing one on TV!

Click through the slideshow to see the stars that left Hollywood for other careers…

