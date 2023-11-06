A 'Barbenheimer' Movie is Officially in the Works, Plot Details Revealed!

Believe it or not, Barbenheimer is happening.

What started as a lighthearted promotional nickname for Greta Gerwig‘s Barbie and Christopher Nolan‘s Oppenheimer, which released on the same day in July, will soon become a movie combining the stories of the two popular flicks.

Keep reading to find out more…

Characterized by its official tagline, “D-Cup, A-Bomb,” Barbenheimer will be made by producer Charles Band via Full Moon Features, People reported on Monday (November 6).

“With the world so divided and with so many genre films focusing on things that depress, with Barbenheimer, I just want to make a fun, cool, witty little weird movie that unites people with laughter and fun — that reminds us movies can simply be escapism,” Charles told the outlet.

“We’re making a crazy, candy-colored romp that riffs on two movies that literally have nothing in common and yet when placed together, make perfect — and perfectly strange — harmonious bedfellows,” he continued.

The movie will follow Dr. Bambi J Barbenhemier, a scientist doll from Dolltopia, who “ventures into the real world where she experiences humanity at its worst and, naturally, decides to build a giant nuclear bomb to take it all out,” according to THR.

Production is slated to begin sometime in 2024.

Find out which other stars were originally attached to Barbie before Margot Robbie!