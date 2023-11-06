Costar Reveals 1 'Friends' Scene Matthew Perry Refused to Shoot, & It Involved Courteney Cox

Matthew Perry and Courteney Cox‘s onscreen romance as Chandler and Monica in Friends was every bit as important to the actors as it was to fans of the beloved sitcom.

Fans witnessed the pair evolve from friends to lovers, eventually becoming husband and wife and going on to lead a happy life together.

Their love story is central to the show, and an extra on Friends recently revealed that Matthew was protective of the bond between the characters. So much so that he once refused to shoot a scene that he was afraid would damage it.

Read more about the Friends scene Matthew Perry would not shoot…

In an interview with TMZ, actor Lisa Cash opened up about a cameo she shot during the fifth season of Friends. She wound up sharing the screen with David Schwimmer and Jennifer Aniston. However, she was supposed to shoot a controversial scene with Matthew.

“I came in as a guest star and I was super excited,” Lisa recalled. “The scene was Chandler and Monica were arguing in Vegas about having lunch with Richard. Initially in our script, Chandler goes up to the hotel room, orders room service and I bring it up as a hotel worker. We end up talking and laughing and connecting, and Chandler ends up cheating on Monica with my character.”

She added that they had rehearsed the scene, but Matthew was not down to actually film it.

“The day before we were shooting in front of a live audience, I was told that [Matthew] went to the writers and said the audience would never forgive him for cheating on Monica. He was probably right! That would’ve changed possibly the course of the show and his character.”

Lisa looked back on working with Matthew, saying that she “felt so comfortable.”

“He was so likable and welcoming and just made me feel at ease. I had fun. It was so much fun doing the scene with him, and it was easy,” she said.

