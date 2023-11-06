Details Emerge About Celine Dion's First Outing Since Stiff Person Syndrome Diagnosis, & She Sang During It!

Celine Dion made her first public appearance in more than three years last week, and details are emerging about how she is doing.

The 55-year-old “My Heart Will Go On” superstar attended the Montreal Canadiens NHL game in Las Vegas with her sons. It was her first time in public since she announced that she had been diagnosed with a rare and incurable neurological disorder called Stiff Person Syndrome in December 2022.

After attending the game, the vice president of hockey communications for the Canadiens provided some insight into the big day.

Chantal Machabée told People that it was a “very good day” for Celine.

“She’s been through a lot, and to see her like this and smiling and being so happy…it’s amazing,” she told the outlet. “I know she has good days and not so good days, but this was a very good day, and it was reassuring.”

They continued, adding that Celine even sang “a few notes.”

“It was an incredible moment. She’s an amazing woman,” Chantal said.

Celine‘s sister has provided some updates about how the singer is doing as she attempts to recover from the illness.

