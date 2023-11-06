Jennifer Hudson Holds Hands with Common in PDA-Filled Outing, Talks Relationship in New Interview

Jennifer Hudson and Common are going strong as a couple and we have new PDA-filled photos!

The 42-year-old Oscar-winning Dreamgirls actress and the 51-year-old Oscar-winning rapper were seen holding hands while arriving at the concert venue Joe’s Pub on Saturday night (November 4) in New York City.

The couple reportedly attended a performance that honored jazz vocalist Mikel Mwalimu-Banks.

On Monday (November 6), Jennifer was seen leaving the CBS studios after an appearance on CBS Mornings. During the interview, she talked about her new relationship.

“I am very happy, yes, ma’am,” Jennifer said. “Boo’ed up? I think it’s more sophisticated than boo’ed up… Definitely not an entanglement. That’s for sure.”

She recently confirmed that she was dating someone amid all the rumors of her dating Common.