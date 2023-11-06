Jimmy Kimmel Will Reveal Who Replaces Chris Evans as People's Sexiest Man Alive

Jimmy Kimmel is set to reveal People’s Sexiest Man Alive for 2023, and it’s happening soon!

Fans will likely recall that Chris Evans was given the honor for 2022. It will now be bestowed upon another Hollywood hunk, and the reveal is taking place on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

Read more about People’s Sexiest Man Alive 2023 reveal…

The late-night host is set to share the big news on Tuesday night (November 7) during his show, which goes on air at 11:35pm ET. But Jimmy will more than just share the big news; he’ll also bring out this year’s winner during the show!

Jimmy has worked with People to share the exciting announcement in the past. He previously took over the honor in 2020 when Michael B. Jordan was crowned.

People have been naming a Sexiest Man Alive since 1985. If you were curious, we’ve pulled together some fun facts about the honor, including the four men who have won it twice and the one female winner.

If you were unaware, Chris is not the first Marvel star to be named Sexiest Man Alive. In fact, a previous winner gave the Captain America star some advice.