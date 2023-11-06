Karamo Brown Reveals 'Most Shocking' Moment From 'Vanderpump Rules' BravoCon Panel & How the Cast Acted Behind the Scenes

Karamo Brown is spilling some tea after hanging out with the cast of Vanderpump Rules behind the scenes at BravoCon 2023.

The 43-year-old Queer Eye star moderated the cast from the Bravo show during a panel at the convention over the weekend.

While he said that the group presented a fairly cordial and friendly dynamic in front of the crowds, he experienced something different behind the scenes.

He opened up about his experience with them in an interview with Us Weekly. Notably, Karamo weighed in on Tom Sandoval, who hasn’t been popular with the masses since he was caught cheating on longtime girlfriend Ariana Madix with their costar Raquel Leviss.

Karamo revealed how Tom fits in with the cast after the Scandoval. He also shared what he considered to be the “most shocking” moment to come from the panel and revealed how he felt about the audience’s response to Tom.

Scroll through the slideshow to get the biggest takeaways…