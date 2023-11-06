Kevin Jonas Grabs Lunch With Joe & Some Friends After His Birthday

Kevin Jonas kept his birthday celebration going strong by grabbing lunch with his brother Joe and some other pals during a break from The Tour on Monday (November 6) in Los Feliz, Calif.

The Jonas Brothers musician turned 36 on Sunday and thanked everyone, especially his wife Danielle, for making his day so special in a post on Instagram.

He joined Joe and a group including Devotion star Spencer Neville and DNCE musician Jack Lawless for a chill afternoon.

Keep reading to find out more…

Joe paired a red hoodie with dark jeans for the outing while Kevin put on a patriotic show in a t-shirt emblazoned with “Made In U.S.A.”

This is the second time that Joe has recently reunited with Spencer. They were seen together on a walk last week.

If you missed it, Kevin and Danielle recently weighed in on if they were going to have another child. They also spilled on the Jonas Brothers’ group chat, revealing who is most active and who is the worst at keeping up.

Scroll through all of the new photos of the group outing in the gallery…