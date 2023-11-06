Machine Gun Kelly Addresses His Viral F1 Grand Prix Interview: 'I Hate Being in Public'

Machine Gun Kelly is commenting on his F1 Grand Prix interview, which has since gone viral.

The 33-year-old rapper attended the Brazilian Grand Prix on Sunday (November 5) in São Paulo. At the event, he stopped for an interview with Martin Brundle, during which MGK fiddled with the broadcaster’s poppy pin and said that he didn’t know what Martin was saying.

When Martin asked MGK to tell him about his career at the moment, the musician replied: “I don’t think about my career.”

Keep reading to find out what MGK later said about the interview…

Later in the day, MGK responded to a user who posted the interview on X, formerly known as Twitter.

He wrote: “and you posted this pointless video why?”

MGK also responded to another user, whose comment has since been deleted.

“My vibe is “the worst” how? because someone put a microphone in my face essentially forcing me to do a random interview when i was just trying to enjoy an event? because car engines were so loud i couldnt hear him? please tell me more about why im the worst.” he wrote.

Seemingly in reaction to his F1 interview going viral, MGK then tweeted: “my anxiety has won. i hate being in public.”

