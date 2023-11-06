Marvel Stuntman Taraja Ramsess & 3 Of His Children Tragically Die in Car Crash

Taraja Ramsess, a stuntman known for his work within the Marvel Cinematic Universe, has tragically passed away after a horrible accident at the age of 41.

The stuntman was involved in a fatal car accident in Georgia with his children on the night of Halloween.

Keep reading to find out more…

Local outlet WSB-TV reported that Taraja‘s car collided with a tractor-trailer that broke down on the highway.

He and his daughters, 13-year-old Sundari and 1-month old Fugibo, were pronounced dead at the crash. His son Kisasi, 10, passed away days later after being in critical condition in the hospital.

His 3-year-old daughter Shazia was hospitalized with minor injuries. One other daughter survived.

Taraja‘s mother took to social media to mourn her family’s horrible loss.

“My beautiful, loving, talented son Taraja @chop.saki, along with two of my grand babies, his 13 yo daughter Sundari and his 8-week old newborn daughter Fujibo, were killed the previous night in a horrific traffic accident,” she wrote on Instagram. “My grandson, his 10yo son, Kisasi, ‘Sauce the Boss’, is on life support. Two of my granddaughters survived, the 3-yo Shazia is still hospitalized but is recovering with minor injuries.”

She continued, writing, “All who knew and met him know how special Taraja was. He had a deep capacity for love and loved his children more than all. He loved his martial arts, motorcycles and all things related to filmmaking. He a very droll yet wicked sense of humor & yet could be as cornball corny as can be. Sundari, Sunny as she was called, also reflected that special light. Funny & loved to dance. Oh God! I can’t believe they’re gone! We are grieving and remain prayerful for my grandchildren’s recovery. Thank you to so many who have already reached out with kind words and prayers.”

In a separate post, she mourned Kisasi, writing that he “joins his father Taraja @chop.saki and sisters Sundari and Fujibo on their journey.”

Our thoughts go out to everyone who knew and loved the family at this horrible time.

Taraja worked on various Marvel projects, including Black Panther and Avengers: Endgame. He and his children will be deeply missed.

RIP.