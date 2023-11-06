Top Stories
Jon Voight Is 'Disappointed' With Estranged Daughter Angelina Jolie - Find Out Why

Mon, 06 November 2023 at 4:19 pm

'NCIS' Season 21 Cast - 8 Stars to Return, 1 Returning in Reduced Role

'NCIS' Season 21 Cast - 8 Stars to Return, 1 Returning in Reduced Role

NCIS fans are eagerly anticipating the return of the hit TV series.

Back in February, CBS revealed that NCIS would be back for Season 21 during the 2023-2024 television season.

“BIG news. Get ready to grab your gear, we’ve got more work to do. #NCIS has officially been renewed for Season 21! We’ll see you there,” the network announced.

While there is no release date yet due to the Hollywood strikes, CBS confirmed that the show will keep its Monday night slot at 9 p.m. ET, with NCIS: Hawaii following with new Season 3 episodes at 10 p.m. ET.

We also know which main cast members have renewed their contracts, and which one is taking on a significantly reduced role.

Click through to see who will be in NCIS Season 21…

Getty Images
