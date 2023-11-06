New York Giants Quarterback Daniel Jones Out for Season After Tearing ACL

The starting quarterback for the New York Giants, Daniel Jones, tore his ACL and is out for the rest of the season.

NFL insider Ian Rapoport tweeted, “#Giants QB Daniel Jones is, in fact, out for the season with a torn ACL, coach Brian Daboll said following today’s MRI. He’ll undergo surgery with the plan of being ready for the 2024 season.”

Keep reading to find out more…

The Giants now have only 2 healthy quarterbacks on their roster: rookie Tommy DeVito and Matt Barkley, who is on the practice squad. It’s unclear if the Giants will pursue adding another veteran to their lineup at this time.

Earlier this year, Jones signed a 4 year, $160 million contract with $92 million of that as guaranteed money.

ACL (or anterior cruciate ligament) is a tear that commonly happens to professional athletes. In general, the rehab process takes 6-8 months.

We’re wishing out best to Daniel Jones in his recovery. Read about the latest in football and the NFL right here.