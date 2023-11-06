Selena Gomez's Rare Beauty Voices Support for Victims in Palestine & Israel, Will Donate Proceeds to Support the Injured in Gaza

Selena Gomez‘s makeup company Rare Beauty is taking a stand amid the ongoing violence taking place in Israel and Gaza.

The 31-year-old singer and actress took to social media last week to explain her silence on the unfolding tragedy.

One week later, she and her company have announced a plan to help the victims, especially young ones, who are suffering as a result of the violence. The company issued a lengthy statement on Monday (November 6), revealing their stance on the conflict and how they will help those in need.

“We are devastated by the images & reports coming from the Middle East,” Rare Beauty wrote in a post on Instagram.

“Thousands of innocent Palestinian civilians have been killed in Israeli airstrikes & millions of civilians have been displaced & left without access to food, water, medicine, or basic necessities for survival. A large number of these victims are children. Palestinian civilians must be protected, period,” the statement continued.

The company also acknowledged the victims is Israel from a deadly attack carried out by Hamas: “We remain heartbroken by the horrible terror attack against innocent civilians in Israel on October 7th, many of them also children. There is no situation where attacks on civilians are acceptable. We strongly denounce any & all forms of anti-Semitism and Islamophobia.”

“We urge everyone to support humanitarian organizations working tirelessly to provide aid & relief to those in need. Every bit of help can make a difference,” the statement reads. “Rare Beauty will be making donations to the International Red Cross/Red Crescent Societies – Magen David Adom, & Palestinian Red Crescent Society – who are providing urgent care on the ground. We will also be donating to UNICEF to help get urgent medical relief & resources to the children of Gaza.”

Rare Beauty continued, writing, “The DNA of our company is rooted in inclusivity. Our company is diverse & employs individuals from various backgrounds including race, creed, sexuality, gender identity, & religion – many of whom have been directly impacted by the recent violence.”

“We also recognize that our community is made up of many people from different backgrounds who are also affected by the recent violence, so we ask that everyone please treat each other with kindness & compassion during these times,” they wrote.

“As a company that aims to reduce the stigma associated with mental health, we understand that in these particularly trying global circumstances everyone’s mental health is suffering. We encourage you to reach out if you need help,” the statement continued, urging anyone in the United States in need of assistance to call or text 988. People elsewhere can receive help at findahelpline.com.

Hundreds of celebrities have taken a stand amid the ongoing conflict.