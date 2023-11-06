Sexiest Man Alive Fun Facts: 4 Men Have Won Twice, 1994's Winner Wasn't Revealed Until 2015, There Was Once a Female Winner, & More!

People’s Sexiest Man Alive is a very fun time of year for fans to guess who the choice might be….and we’ll be finding out the 2023 choice tomorrow (November 7).

To celebrate the big reveal, we’re providing some fun facts about the annual choice, which usually happens around this time of the year.

Did you know there are 4 celebs who have been given the honor more than once? And there’s one celebrity who actually won the coveted title in 1994, but wasn’t awarded it until 2015!? We’ve also revealed the youngest man to ever be named, the oldest to ever be named, and the 2 non-entertainers who were named. There was also once a woman named the Sexiest Woman Alive!

Keep reading to find out all the fun facts about the People’s Sexiest Men Alive…