Taylor Swift Has 8 of the Top 10 Songs on the Billboard Hot 100 This Week - Find Out Which Song Is No. 1!

Taylor Swift is simply unstoppable.

The 33-year-old 1989 singer-songwriter topped the Billboard Hot 100, and then took seven more spots in the Top 10, as of this week’s chart.

The massive feat comes after the release of her 1989 (Taylor’s Version), which became her first re-recording to actually outsell the original version’s opening week, and broke a bunch of records.

Now, a bunch of the songs from that re-recorded album are hovering in this week’s Top 10.

Find out what the Top 10 looks like this week…