Taylor Swift Publicly Supports Travis Kelce After Breaking Kansas City Chiefs Record!

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are still going strong, and she subtly – and publicly – supported him after his big game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday (November 5) in Germany.

After the game, the 34-year-old tight end made headlines for becoming the all-time leading receiver in Kansas City Chiefs history!

Travis had 3 catches during Sunday’s game against the Dolphins for a total of 14 yards. That gives him a total of 10,941 receiving yards in his career with the Chiefs, one more than previous record holder, retired tight end Tony Gonzalez.

Taylor Publicly Supported Travis After His Germany Game

People magazine published a headline on their Instagram that read, “Kansas City Chiefs Win in Germany as Travis Kelce Becomes New All-Time Leading Receiver in Franchise History,” and Taylor “liked” the post.

