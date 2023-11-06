Who Is Zach Wilson Dating? Meet His Girlfriend Nicolette Dellanno & Learn Everything We Know About Her!

Zach Wilson is the New York Jets’ lead quarterback this season after Aaron Rodgers was sidelined due to his ankle injury.

Zach, 24, served as the starting quarterback for the past two seasons, but became the backup quarterback after the Jets signed Aaron for the 2023-24 season.

Following Aaron‘s ankle injury during the first game of the season on Monday (September 11), Zach was placed into the game. It’s unclear if he’ll be playing more throughout the season, but it’s very likely.

Now that Zach is back in the spotlight, all eyes will be focused on him and his personal life. So let’s get to know his girlfriend Nicolette Dellanno!

The couple has been dating since June 2022 following his breakup from high school sweetheart Abbey Gile, who alleged that Zach “was sleeping with his mom’s best friend.”

Nicolette, 21, is from New Jersey and began attending James Madison University in fall 2020. She grew up as a competitive dancer and she still shows off her dance moves on TikTok, where she has nearly 250,000 followers.

Currently, Nicolette is a model and also working as a designer for Morgan & Co.

Zach told Deseret News, “She used to do some TikTok stuff for fun, but she is actually one of the top designers at this company called Morgan & Co. They make dresses, like mother of the bride, and prom dresses. So she works in New York City and she gets to design dresses every day, which is a pretty cool gig.”

Zach has confirmed that Nicolette has vacationed with his family in Utah.

See some of their Instagram photos below!