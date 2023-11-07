Top Stories
Odell Beckham Jr.'s Birthday Party Guest List Revealed - 25 Celebs Spotted at Star-Studded Event!

Odell Beckham Jr.'s Birthday Party Guest List Revealed - 25 Celebs Spotted at Star-Studded Event!

Call Her Daddy's Alex Cooper Talks Alix Earle 'Conspiracy'

Call Her Daddy's Alex Cooper Talks Alix Earle 'Conspiracy'

Megan Fox Reveals She Suffered a Miscarriage at 10 Weeks

Megan Fox Reveals She Suffered a Miscarriage at 10 Weeks

Tue, 07 November 2023 at 3:19 pm

8 'Big Brother' Showmances Are Still Together Today (& Some Are Married with Kids!)

Continue Here »

8 'Big Brother' Showmances Are Still Together Today (& Some Are Married with Kids!)

Big Brother‘s 25th season is coming to an end on Thursday night, and we’ll finally know who wins the $750,000 prize.

This season, there have been two showmances: Jared and Blue and America and Cory. None of the members of those showmances survived the competition, but three of those members are in the jury.

If you don’t know, there are often showmances (aka romances on the show) every season.

Keep reading to see which couples who started out as showmances on Big Brother are still together today…

Continue Here »

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty, CBS
Posted to: Big Brother, EG, Extended, Slideshow

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images
  • Chris Olsen makes his red carpet debut with his new boyfriend - Just Jared Jr
  • Billie Eilish is showing off her massive back tattoo - Just Jared Jr
  • Watch Sabrina Carpenter's new music video - Just Jared Jr
  • There was a mini Good Luck Charlie reunion - Just Jared Jr