8 'Big Brother' Showmances Are Still Together Today (& Some Are Married with Kids!)

Big Brother‘s 25th season is coming to an end on Thursday night, and we’ll finally know who wins the $750,000 prize.

This season, there have been two showmances: Jared and Blue and America and Cory. None of the members of those showmances survived the competition, but three of those members are in the jury.

If you don’t know, there are often showmances (aka romances on the show) every season.

Keep reading to see which couples who started out as showmances on Big Brother are still together today…