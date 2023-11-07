Anne Hathaway Rocks Two Unique Looks During Last-Minute Hosting Gig for CFDA Fashion Awards 2023

Sarah Jessica Parker had to drop out of hosting the 2023 CFDA Fashion Awards, so Anne Hathaway stepped in at the last minute!

The Oscar-winning actress wore two unique looks while hosting the annual event on Monday night (November 6) at the American Museum of Natural History in New York City.

The CFDA said that SJP had to withdraw from her hosting duties “due to unforeseen circumstances.”

FYI: Anne is wearing a blue Ralph Lauren dress and Bulgari jewelry on the red carpet. She changed into the red dress during the show.

Browse through the gallery for 10+ photos of Anne Hathaway at the event…