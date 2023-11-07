Top Stories
CFDA Fashion Awards 2023 - See Every Celeb Who Attended; Red Carpet Photos Revealed!

Details Revealed From Taylor Swift's Big Girls Night Out (Including the Royal Who Was at the Same Bar)

Insecure's Yvonne Orji Speaks About Being a Virgin at 39: 'There's a Lot of Pent-Up Energy'

Tue, 07 November 2023 at 1:57 am

Anne Hathaway Rocks Two Unique Looks During Last-Minute Hosting Gig for CFDA Fashion Awards 2023

Sarah Jessica Parker had to drop out of hosting the 2023 CFDA Fashion Awards, so Anne Hathaway stepped in at the last minute!

The Oscar-winning actress wore two unique looks while hosting the annual event on Monday night (November 6) at the American Museum of Natural History in New York City.

The CFDA said that SJP had to withdraw from her hosting duties “due to unforeseen circumstances.”

Make sure to check out our ranking of the 15 best dressed stars of the night to see where Anne ranked and see our post featuring all 75 stars who walked the carpet at the event.

FYI: Anne is wearing a blue Ralph Lauren dress and Bulgari jewelry on the red carpet. She changed into the red dress during the show.

Browse through the gallery for 10+ photos of Anne Hathaway at the event…
anne hathaway cfda fashion awards 2023 01
anne hathaway cfda fashion awards 2023 02
anne hathaway cfda fashion awards 2023 03
anne hathaway cfda fashion awards 2023 04
anne hathaway cfda fashion awards 2023 05
anne hathaway cfda fashion awards 2023 06
anne hathaway cfda fashion awards 2023 07
anne hathaway cfda fashion awards 2023 08
anne hathaway cfda fashion awards 2023 09
anne hathaway cfda fashion awards 2023 10
anne hathaway cfda fashion awards 2023 11
anne hathaway cfda fashion awards 2023 12
anne hathaway cfda fashion awards 2023 13
anne hathaway cfda fashion awards 2023 14

Photos: Getty
