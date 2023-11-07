Top Stories
Tue, 07 November 2023 at 1:38 pm

Aubrey Plaza Has an Unexpected Roommate During NYC Stay for Off-Broadway Play

Aubrey Plaza Has an Unexpected Roommate During NYC Stay for Off-Broadway Play

Sure, Aubrey Plaza can probably afford her own New York City apartment or even an extended hotel stay, but she had an even better offer when she signed on to star in an off-Broadway play.

The Emmy-nominated actress is currently living with a Broadway legend while she’s in town to star in the play Danny and the Deep Blue Sea.

In a new interview with Vulture, Aubrey revealed that she’s living with Patti LuPone, her co-star from the upcoming Marvel television series Agatha: Darkhold Diaries.

Aubrey Plaza and Patti LuPone photo

LuPone has since become something of a surrogate mother, making Plaza soup and doing her laundry,” the outlet noted.

Aubrey said, “She insisted. She’s trying to whip me into shape.”

In the feature, Aubrey discussed how Patti helped her make sense of the difference between stage acting and screen acting. She said, “It’s a thing I feel like I don’t know. Patti said, ‘The performance is lifted.’ It made sense to me.”

Aubrey came down with strep throat right before rehearsals started for the play.

“I was like, ‘Why is this happening?’ Patti went, ‘It’s happening because you have to toughen up,’” she said.

For those who don’t know, Patti is a three-time Tony Award-winning actress for her roles in the musicals Evita, Gypsy, and Company.

Did you see the celeb who Aubrey ran into during a movie night back in September?
