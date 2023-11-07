Brittany Mahomes Posts Photos with Taylor Swift & Chiefs WAGs from NYC Night Out!

Taylor Swift had a fun girls’ night out with some of her best friends over the weekend and she invited some of the Kansas City Chiefs WAGS to join!

The 33-year-old singer’s new bestie Brittany Mahomes was there and she posted some cute photos of the group on Instagram.

Taylor and Brittany hung out in New York City while their guys, Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes, were abroad in Germany to play in the Chiefs’ international game.

So, who else joined?

Keep reading to find out more…

Brittany shared some photos of her and Taylor drinking champagne alongside Paige Buechele and Lyndsey Bell, the wives of Kansas City Chiefs players Shane Buechele and Blake Bell.

Click HERE to see the photos on Brittany‘s Instagram.

More celebs who joined in on the fun night out included Selena Gomez, Sophie Turner, Gigi Hadid, and Cara Delevingne. We have all the photos of them arriving at and leaving the sushi restaurant before heading to a club for a dance party.