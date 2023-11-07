Charlie Park, Korean Singer & Father of Shinhwa's Jun Jin, Dies at 68

Charlie Park has sadly passed away.

The singer, who is the father of Jun Jin of the popular South Korean boy band Shinhwa, died at the age of 68, Liveworks Company confirmed.

“Jun Jin’s father Charlie Park passed away on November 6,” the agency confirmed, along with the news that Jun Jin and his wife Ryu Yi Seo are currently at the wake in sorrow, via Soompi.

A cause of death was not yet immediately made public.

Charlie was born in 1955, making his musical debut as a saxophone player on the stage of the eighth U.S. Army in 1979, and later releasing songs of his own as a singer, including “Casanova Love,” in 2004.

Our thoughts are with Charlie Park‘s loved ones at this difficult time. We have sadly lost many stars in 2023.